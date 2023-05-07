The Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The series record is tied 1-1. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, giving them -145 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

  • When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
Stars Moneyline Kraken Moneyline Total
DraftKings +125 -145 -
BetMGM +120 -145 5.5
PointsBet +125 -145 5.5

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

  • Seattle's games this season have had more than 5.5 goals 53 of 91 times.
  • The Stars have gone 18-6 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • The Kraken have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with eight upset wins (38.1%).
  • Dallas is 15-4 (victorious in 78.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Seattle has won eight of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200)
Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110)
Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Kraken Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop
Matthew Beniers 0.5 (+190) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-161)
Vince Dunn 0.5 (+130) 0.5 (-105) 1.5 (-189)
Jaden Schwartz 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+100) 2.5 (-128)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.5 2.2

Kraken Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
5-5-0 0-0 3-7-0 5.9 2.6 2.7

