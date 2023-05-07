Braves vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Sunday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (23-11) going head to head against the Baltimore Orioles (22-11) at 11:35 AM ET (on May 7). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-3 victory for the Braves, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Tyler Wells (2-1, 3.34 ERA).
Braves vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:35 AM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: NBC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Braves vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Orioles 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Orioles Player Props
|Braves vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Braves Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 5-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.
- This season, the Braves have won 19 out of the 29 games, or 65.5%, in which they've been favored.
- Atlanta is 10-3 this season when entering a game favored by -160 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 185.
- The Braves' 3.60 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|@ Marlins
|W 6-0
|Bryce Elder vs Sandy Alcantara
|May 3
|@ Marlins
|W 14-6
|Kyle Wright vs Braxton Garrett
|May 4
|@ Marlins
|W 6-3
|Dylan Dodd vs Jesús Luzardo
|May 5
|Orioles
|L 9-4
|Max Fried vs Dean Kremer
|May 6
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Spencer Strider vs Kyle Bradish
|May 7
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Tyler Wells
|May 9
|Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Nick Pivetta
|May 10
|Red Sox
|-
|Max Fried vs Brayan Bello
|May 12
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Chris Bassitt
|May 13
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Bryce Elder vs José Berríos
|May 14
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Yusei Kikuchi
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.