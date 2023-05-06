2023 Wells Fargo Championship Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 3
Nate Lashley is the current leader (+2500) at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship after two rounds of play.
Want to place a bet on the Wells Fargo Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wells Fargo Championship Third Round Information
- Start Time: 7:45 AM ET
- Venue: Quail Hollow Club
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 71/7,448 yards
Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!
Wells Fargo Championship Best Odds to Win
Xander Schauffele
- Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +650
Schauffele Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-5
|5
|2
|2nd
|Round 2
|69
|-2
|3
|1
|30th
Click here to bet on Schauffele at the Wells Fargo Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Tyrrell Hatton
- Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +650
Hatton Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|4
|2
|25th
|Round 2
|65
|-6
|6
|2
|1st
Click here to bet on Hatton with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Justin Thomas
- Tee Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +700
Thomas Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|68
|-3
|5
|2
|16th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|10th
Want to place a bet on Thomas in the Wells Fargo Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Sung-Jae Im
- Tee Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 4th (-7)
- Odds to Win: +800
Im Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|69
|-2
|5
|1
|25th
|Round 2
|66
|-5
|6
|1
|4th
Think Im can win the Wells Fargo Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wyndham Clark
- Tee Time: 1:20 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-8)
- Odds to Win: +1000
Clark Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|67
|-4
|6
|2
|7th
|Round 2
|67
|-4
|3
|1
|10th
Click here to bet on Clark at the Wells Fargo Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!
Wells Fargo Championship Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Max Homa
|13th (-5)
|+1800
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10th (-6)
|+2000
|Adam Scott
|4th (-7)
|+2000
|Patrick Cantlay
|20th (-4)
|+2000
|Adam Svensson
|4th (-7)
|+2200
|J.J. Spaun
|4th (-7)
|+2200
|Nate Lashley
|1st (-8)
|+2500
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|10th (-6)
|+3300
|Taylor Moore
|13th (-5)
|+5000
|Gary Woodland
|20th (-4)
|+6600
Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.