MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, May 5
In one of the many exciting matchups on the MLB schedule today, the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays hit the field at Tropicana Field.
We have everything you need in terms of how to watch today's MLB action right here. Check out the links below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago Cubs (15-16) take on the Miami Marlins (16-16)
The Marlins will look to pick up a road win at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.304 AVG, 2 HR, 18 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.424 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CHC Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-165
|+140
|9
The Pittsburgh Pirates (20-12) host the Toronto Blue Jays (18-14)
The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at PNC Park against the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.325 AVG, 5 HR, 23 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.320 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|PIT Moneyline
|Total
|-142
|+121
|9
The Tampa Bay Rays (26-6) host the New York Yankees (17-15)
The Yankees will hit the field at Tropicana Field versus the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.327 AVG, 8 HR, 17 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.236 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-190
|+161
|8.5
The Cincinnati Reds (13-18) take on the Chicago White Sox (10-22)
The White Sox will hit the field at Great American Ball Park versus the Reds on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 12 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.252 AVG, 3 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CIN Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-107
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (15-17) play the Boston Red Sox (19-14)
The Red Sox will take to the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 20 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.240 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+140
|8
The New York Mets (16-16) play host to the Colorado Rockies (12-20)
The Rockies will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.244 AVG, 11 HR, 28 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.280 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYM Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-238
|+195
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (14-17) face the Minnesota Twins (18-14)
The Twins will look to pick up a road win at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)
- MIN Key Player: Byron Buxton (.262 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|CLE Moneyline
|Total
|-126
|+106
|8.5
The Atlanta Braves (22-10) host the Baltimore Orioles (21-10)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Truist Park versus the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.355 AVG, 6 HR, 20 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Jorge Mateo (.321 AVG, 6 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|BAL Moneyline
|Total
|-214
|+178
|8.5
The Kansas City Royals (8-24) play host to the Oakland Athletics (6-26)
The Athletics will take to the field at Kauffman Stadium versus the Royals on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.288 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.316 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|KC Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+126
|9.5
The St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) play host to the Detroit Tigers (13-17)
The Tigers hope to get a road victory at Busch Stadium versus the Cardinals on Friday at 8:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.300 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Javier Báez (.240 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|STL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-229
|+189
|8
The Los Angeles Angels (18-14) play host to the Texas Rangers (18-12)
The Rangers will hit the field at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.308 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 5 HR, 24 RBI)
The San Diego Padres (17-15) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (19-13)
The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at PETCO Park against the Padres on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.291 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.239 AVG, 12 HR, 27 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|SD Moneyline
|Total
|-118
|-101
|7.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (17-14) face the Washington Nationals (13-18)
The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Chase Field against the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Christian Walker (.264 AVG, 7 HR, 25 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Alex Call (.230 AVG, 3 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-188
|+159
|9
The Seattle Mariners (15-16) face the Houston Astros (16-15)
The Astros hope to get a road victory at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.304 AVG, 7 HR, 15 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.259 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-144
|+123
|7
The San Francisco Giants (13-17) play the Milwaukee Brewers (18-13)
The Brewers hope to get a road victory at Oracle Park versus the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.342 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.258 AVG, 9 HR, 22 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|SF Moneyline
|Total
|-137
|+117
|8
