The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils take the ice in Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Friday, May 5, beginning at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Hurricanes hold a 1-0 lead in the series. The Devils have -105 odds on the moneyline against the favorite Hurricanes (-115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

Carolina and its opponent have posted more than 5.5 goals in 42 of 89 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 60.9% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (14-9).

The Devils have claimed an upset victory in four of the eight games they have played as an underdog this season.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter, Carolina is 14-9 (winning 60.9% of the time).

New Jersey has a record of 4-4 in games when sportsbooks list the team at -105 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+175) 0.5 (-110) 2.5 (+105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+140) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-139) 2.5 (-128)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Jack Hughes 0.5 (+100) 1.5 (+180) 3.5 (-128) Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+110) 1.5 (-128) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-125) 2.5 (+140)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 5-5-0 5.5 3.30 2.30

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.8 2.90 2.60

