Marcell Ozuna -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Braxton Garrett on the hill, on May 3 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Marlins.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

6:40 PM ET Stadium: LoanDepot park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Braxton Garrett

Braxton Garrett TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna has a double, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .111.

Ozuna has had a base hit in six of 19 games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in two of 19 games played this year, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.

Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this season (26.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

