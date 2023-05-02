The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Mets.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

LoanDepot park

Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

Harris II is hitting .207 with a double and four walks.

In six of 10 games this year, Harris II got a hit, but only one each time.

In 10 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Harris II has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 1 GP 9 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (44.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings