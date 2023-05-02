How to Watch the Knicks vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The New York Knicks and Miami Heat are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 up next.
Knicks vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
- TV: TNT
Knicks vs Heat Additional Info
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- New York has a 21-12 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.
- The 116 points per game the Knicks record are 6.2 more points than the Heat allow (109.8).
- New York has a 35-19 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Knicks have given up to their opponents.
- This season, Miami has a 25-12 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.2% from the field.
- The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 20th.
- The Heat's 109.5 points per game are only 3.6 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Miami is 19-6 when it scores more than 113.1 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- The Knicks put up 117.3 points per game in home games, compared to 114.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.5 points per contest.
- At home, New York is surrendering 0.2 fewer points per game (113) than in away games (113.2).
- When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Knicks have performed worse at home this year, averaging 12.3 three-pointers per game, compared to 13 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, they've produced a 35.7% three-point percentage at home and a 35.1% clip away from home.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- The Heat score more points per game at home (111.4) than on the road (107.5), but also allow more at home (110.2) than away (109.3).
- Miami concedes 110.2 points per game at home, and 109.3 away.
- This season the Heat are picking up more assists at home (23.9 per game) than away (23.8).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jalen Brunson
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Julius Randle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Jericho Sims
|Out For Season
|Shoulder
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Jimmy Butler
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Haywood Highsmith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Hand
