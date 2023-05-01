Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Nuggets have a 44-36-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 41-38-3 mark of the Suns.
- Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4 points or more this season (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as a 4+-point underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2022-23, Phoenix and its opponents do it more often (48.8% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (45.1%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Denver is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) this year, while allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- With 28.9 assists per game, the Nuggets rank second-best in the league in the category.
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets rank fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by sinking 11.8 threes per contest.
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.1%).
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is 17th in the NBA in points scored (113.6 per game) and sixth in points conceded (111.6).
- This season the Suns are third-best in the NBA in assists at 27.3 per game.
- The Suns make 12.2 3-pointers per game and shoot 37.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th and seventh, respectively, in the NBA.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix has attempted 36.2% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29% of Phoenix's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 71% have been 2-pointers.
