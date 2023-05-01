Spencer Strider takes the mound for the Atlanta Braves on Monday at Citi Field against Brandon Nimmo and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves rank fourth in baseball with 41 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Atlanta is third in baseball with a .448 slugging percentage.

The Braves are 11th in the majors with a .255 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 10 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.1 runs per game (138 total runs).

The Braves are fifth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .335.

The Braves' 9.4 strikeouts per game rank 17th in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.37 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the No. 9-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.235).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider makes the start for the Braves, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 1.80 ERA and 49 strikeouts through 30 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Monday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw eight scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.

Strider is looking to build on a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Strider will try to continue a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.0 frames per appearance).

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Marlins W 11-0 Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins W 7-4 Home Charlie Morton Bryan Hoeing 4/26/2023 Marlins W 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 4/27/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Home Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 4/28/2023 Mets W 4-0 Away Max Fried David Peterson 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider Denyi Reyes 5/1/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 5/2/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Sandy Alcantara 5/3/2023 Marlins - Away Kyle Wright Braxton Garrett 5/4/2023 Marlins - Away Max Fried Jesús Luzardo 5/5/2023 Orioles - Home Charlie Morton Dean Kremer

