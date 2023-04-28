The Dallas Stars take the road to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 edge in the series.

TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 will air this Wild versus Stars game.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/25/2023 Stars Wild 4-0 DAL
4/23/2023 Wild Stars 3-2 DAL
4/21/2023 Wild Stars 5-1 MIN
4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL
4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

  • The Wild have conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
  • The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kirill Kaprizov 67 40 35 75 54 50 40%
Mats Zuccarello 78 22 45 67 44 45 40%
Matthew Boldy 81 31 32 63 43 51 54.6%
Joel Eriksson Ek 78 23 37 60 14 44 49.4%
Marcus Johansson 80 19 27 46 31 31 44.2%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
  • The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0%
Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60%
Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3%
Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52%
Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

