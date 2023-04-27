Trae Young could make a big impact for the Atlanta Hawks at 8:30 PM on Thursday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his previous game, a 119-117 win versus the Celtics, Young put up 38 points, 13 assists and two steals.

Below, we break down Young's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Trae Young Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 27.5 26.2 24.7 Rebounds 3.5 3 2.8 Assists 9.5 10.2 11.5 PRA 40.5 39.4 39 PR 31.5 29.2 27.5 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.8



Trae Young Insights vs. the Celtics

Young has taken 19 shots per game this season and made 8.2 per game, which account for 18.4% and 16.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 6.3 threes per game, or 18.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Young's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the league on defense.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 23.1 assists per game.

The Celtics allow 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Trae Young vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 44 38 4 13 5 0 2 4/23/2023 41 35 3 15 4 0 2 4/21/2023 37 32 6 9 2 2 1 4/18/2023 34 24 3 6 2 0 2 4/15/2023 35 16 3 8 1 0 2 3/11/2023 34 35 3 13 4 0 0 11/16/2022 31 27 5 9 2 0 1

