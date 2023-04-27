Steven Stamkos will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs meet in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Looking to wager on Stamkos' props? Here is some information to help you.

Steven Stamkos vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET



Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Stamkos Season Stats Insights

In 81 games this season, Stamkos has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 19:01 on the ice per game.

In 28 of 81 games this season, Stamkos has scored a goal, with five of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Stamkos has a point in 59 games this year (out of 81), including multiple points 23 times.

Stamkos has an assist in 43 of 81 games this season, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 62.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Stamkos has an implied probability of 43.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Stamkos Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +58 goal differential ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 81 Games 18 84 Points 19 33 Goals 5 51 Assists 14

