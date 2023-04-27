The Atlanta Hawks, Bogdan Bogdanovic included, will play at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Bogdanovic, in his last game, had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists and two blocks in a 119-117 win over the Celtics.

If you'd like to place a wager on Bogdanovic's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 14 14.3 Rebounds 2.5 3 3.1 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.9 PRA -- 19.8 20.3 PR 14.5 17 17.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 3



Bogdan Bogdanovic Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Bogdan Bogdanovic has made 5.1 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.5% of his team's total makes.

He's made 2.7 threes per game, or 16.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Bogdanovic's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the boards, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, allowing 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 23.1 per game.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 35 18 6 5 3 2 1 4/23/2023 19 8 2 0 2 0 0 4/21/2023 22 15 4 1 3 1 1 4/18/2023 33 18 2 4 4 0 2 4/15/2023 28 9 4 4 2 2 2

