Anthony Cirelli will be in action when the Tampa Bay Lightning and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Thursday at Scotiabank Arena in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Cirelli's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights

Cirelli has averaged 16:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +13).

In 12 of 58 games this year, Cirelli has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Cirelli has a point in 23 games this season (out of 58), including multiple points seven times.

Cirelli has an assist in 15 of 58 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Cirelli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

There is a 27.4% chance of Cirelli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 220 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+58) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Toronto 58 Games 18 28 Points 5 11 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.