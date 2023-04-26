The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom is hitting .270 with a double and a walk.
  • In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Grissom has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
  • Grissom has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored in one of 10 games.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Marlins has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Marlins have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.56).
  • The Marlins rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.84 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 24 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians while surrendering hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 5.84 ERA ranks 63rd, 1.176 WHIP ranks 31st, and 7.3 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
