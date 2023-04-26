Sean Murphy -- with a slugging percentage of .811 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the mound, on April 26 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy leads Atlanta in total hits (19) this season while batting .275 with 13 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is seventh in slugging.

In 50.0% of his 20 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in six games this year (30.0%), homering in 7% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has had at least one RBI in 45.0% of his games this season (nine of 20), with more than one RBI three times (15.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 20.0%.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 9 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%) 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Marlins Pitching Rankings