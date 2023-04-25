The Atlanta Hawks, Jalen Johnson included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 23, Johnson posted two points in a 129-121 loss against the Celtics.

In this article we will break down Johnson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jalen Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 5.6 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 4 4.4 Assists -- 1.2 2.4 PRA -- 10.8 15 PR -- 9.6 12.6 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.6



Jalen Johnson Insights vs. the Celtics

Johnson is responsible for taking 4.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.6 per game.

Johnson's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

Giving up 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Conceding 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the league, giving up 23.1 assists per contest.

The Celtics concede 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Jalen Johnson vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/23/2023 6 2 2 1 0 0 1 4/21/2023 13 10 1 4 2 0 1 4/18/2023 5 0 3 0 0 0 0 4/15/2023 13 6 6 1 0 0 1 4/9/2023 18 15 3 3 2 3 1 3/11/2023 19 7 4 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 11 7 4 0 0 1 1

