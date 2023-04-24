Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Amalie Arena showcases the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs meeting at 7:30 PM on Monday, April 24 ET, airing on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The Maple Leafs are ahead in the series 2-1.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 24, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/22/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TOR 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in NHL play in goals against.

The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the league (280 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Lightning are 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Lightning have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 38 goals over that stretch.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs' total of 220 goals given up (2.7 per game) is seventh in the NHL.

With 278 goals (3.4 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's ninth-best offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) over that stretch.

Maple Leafs Key Players