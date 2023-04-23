Sam Hilliard Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sam Hilliard -- hitting .318 with two doubles, a home run, five walks and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on April 23 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Astros.
Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Hilliard? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Sam Hilliard At The Plate
- Hilliard is hitting .324 with three doubles, a home run and six walks.
- In eight of 15 games this year (53.3%) Hilliard has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (26.7%).
- He has hit a home run in one game this season.
- Hilliard has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In seven of 15 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Astros' 3.33 team ERA ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (22 total, one per game).
- Javier (2-0 with a 3.68 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
- His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 26-year-old's 3.68 ERA ranks 43rd, 1.136 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 47th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.