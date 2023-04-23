Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|231.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 231.5 points.
- The average total for Atlanta's games this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.
- The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|38
|46.3%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|49
|59.8%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) this season.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|23-26
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|7-4
|47-35
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
