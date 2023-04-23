The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Sunday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics hold a 2-1 lead in the series. The matchup has an over/under of 231.5 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: TNT, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 231.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 49 games this season that finished with a combined score over 231.5 points.

The average total for Atlanta's games this season has been 236.6, 5.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have come away with 12 wins in the 34 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Atlanta has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +195 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 49 59.8% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have hit the over six times.

Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and on the road (18-23-0) this season.

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 23-26 43-39 Hawks 36-46 7-4 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

