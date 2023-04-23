The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Murray tallied 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in his previous game, which ended in a 130-122 win versus the Celtics.

We're going to examine Murray's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 20.5 22.1 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.9 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.5 PRA 32.5 31.9 32.5 PR -- 25.8 27 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.6



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray is responsible for taking 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

Murray is averaging 5.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Murray's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the league, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics are second in the NBA, giving up 23.1 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 37 25 6 5 2 0 1 4/18/2023 40 29 6 6 7 0 4 4/15/2023 36 24 8 6 0 0 3 3/11/2023 39 14 4 4 0 0 3 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

