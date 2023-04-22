Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday will see the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning square off, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is tied 1-1. Oddsmakers give the Maple Leafs -120 moneyline odds in this game against the Lightning (+100).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we think will come out on top in Saturday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Saturday

Our model for this matchup predicts a final score of Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (+100)

Lightning (+100) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Lightning (-0.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning (46-30-6 overall) have posted a record of 8-6-14 in games that have gone to OT this season.

In the 20 games Tampa Bay has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 22 points.

This season the Lightning scored only one goal in 10 games and they've earned two points (1-9-0) in those contests.

Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Lightning have scored more than two goals in 61 games, earning 97 points from those contests.

This season, Tampa Bay has scored a lone power-play goal in 35 games and registered 43 points with a record of 20-12-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Tampa Bay is 27-13-4 (58 points).

The Lightning's opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Lightning went 18-18-2 in those contests (38 points).

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 9th 3.39 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 7th 2.68 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 12th 32 Shots 32 12th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 2nd 25.6% Power Play % 25.4% 3rd 11th 81.9% Penalty Kill % 79.8% 15th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.