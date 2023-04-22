Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Saturday, April 22 features the Toronto Maple Leafs visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX. The series is knotted up 1-1.

Tune in to TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and BSSUNX to see the Maple Leafs and the Lightning take the ice.

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/20/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-2 TOR 4/18/2023 Maple Leafs Lightning 7-3 TB 4/11/2023 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 TOR 12/20/2022 Maple Leafs Lightning 4-1 TOR 12/3/2022 Lightning Maple Leafs 4-3 (F/OT) TB

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Lightning's 280 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them eighth in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Lightning have claimed 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that span.

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 31 80 111 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 50 44 94 45 51 50.5% Steven Stamkos 81 33 51 84 54 26 53.8% Alex Killorn 82 28 37 65 54 40 50% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have conceded 220 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking seventh in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 278 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Maple Leafs have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that time.

Maple Leafs Key Players