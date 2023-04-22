Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 3
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are 5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI. The series is tied 1-1.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSUN, and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Heat 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 5)
- Pick OU:
Over (220)
- The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 54.8% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 5 or more (41.7%).
- Milwaukee and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 50% of the time this season (41 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season while the Heat have a .333 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee ranks eighth in the NBA. On defense, it gives up 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- So far this season, the Bucks rank 12th in the league in assists, delivering 25.8 per game.
- The Bucks have a 36.8% three-point percentage this year (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 14.8 threes per game (fourth-best).
- Milwaukee is attempting 50.1 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 55.4% of the shots it has taken (and 65.3% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 40.3 three-pointers per contest, which are 44.6% of its shots (and 34.7% of the team's buckets).
Heat Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Miami is worst in the NBA on offense (109.5 points scored per game) but second-best on defense (109.8 points allowed).
- The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 40.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 59.2% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 30.5% of Miami's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 69.5% have been 2-pointers.
