MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, April 21
Today's MLB schedule should have plenty of excitement on the field. Among those contests is the Los Angeles Dodgers squaring off against the Chicago Cubs.
There is live coverage available for all the action in the MLB today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Chicago Cubs (11-7) play host to the Los Angeles Dodgers (10-10)
The Dodgers will take to the field at Wrigley Field against the Cubs on Friday at 2:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.290 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
- LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.246 AVG, 8 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-164
|+141
|9.5
The Pittsburgh Pirates (13-7) take on the Cincinnati Reds (7-12)
The Reds will hit the field at PNC Park versus the Pirates on Friday at 6:35 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.291 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.318 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-146
|+124
|8.5
The Tampa Bay Rays (16-3) take on the Chicago White Sox (7-12)
The White Sox will look to pick up a road win at Tropicana Field against the Rays on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.274 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)
- CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.263 AVG, 5 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+150
|9
The Philadelphia Phillies (8-12) take on the Colorado Rockies (6-14)
The Rockies will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park against the Phillies on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Alec Bohm (.311 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
- COL Key Player: Kris Bryant (.293 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PHI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-323
|+261
|8.5
The Baltimore Orioles (11-7) face the Detroit Tigers (7-10)
The Tigers will hit the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.309 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.242 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-176
|+150
|9
The New York Yankees (12-7) play host to the Toronto Blue Jays (11-8)
The Blue Jays hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium against the Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- NYY Key Player: Anthony Rizzo (.344 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
- TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.397 AVG, 5 HR, 17 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|NYY Moneyline
|TOR Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+114
|8.5
The Cleveland Guardians (10-9) play the Miami Marlins (10-9)
The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field against the Guardians on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.270 AVG, 2 HR, 12 RBI)
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.438 AVG, 1 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|MIA Moneyline
|Total
|-130
|+111
|7.5
The Atlanta Braves (14-5) play host to the Houston Astros (9-10)
The Astros will look to pick up a road win at Truist Park against the Braves on Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.367 AVG, 3 HR, 11 RBI)
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|HOU Moneyline
|Total
|-115
|-104
|9
The Texas Rangers (12-6) play the Oakland Athletics (3-16)
The Athletics will take to the field at Globe Life Field against the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.293 AVG, 4 HR, 18 RBI)
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.324 AVG, 4 HR, 11 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|OAK Moneyline
|Total
|-212
|+177
|8.5
The Milwaukee Brewers (14-5) play the Boston Red Sox (10-10)
The Red Sox will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Willy Adames (.254 AVG, 4 HR, 12 RBI)
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.269 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-168
|+144
|8.5
The Minnesota Twins (11-8) play host to the Washington Nationals (5-13)
The Nationals will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Trevor Larnach (.242 AVG, 2 HR, 13 RBI)
- WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.274 AVG, 3 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-229
|+190
|7.5
The Los Angeles Angels (9-10) host the Kansas City Royals (4-15)
The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Friday at 9:38 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.264 AVG, 4 HR, 16 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.260 AVG, 3 HR, 7 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAA Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-295
|+238
|8.5
The Arizona Diamondbacks (11-8) play host to the San Diego Padres (9-11)
The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Chase Field versus the Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.271 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
- SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.350 AVG, 5 HR, 12 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SD Moneyline
|ARI Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-107
|9
The Seattle Mariners (8-11) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (8-11)
The Cardinals will take to the field at T-Mobile Park versus the Mariners on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- SEA Key Player: Ty France (.316 AVG, 1 HR, 13 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.313 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SEA Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+108
|8
The San Francisco Giants (6-11) take on the New York Mets (12-7)
The Mets will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.324 AVG, 3 HR, 6 RBI)
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.286 AVG, 9 HR, 19 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|SF Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-120
|+101
|9
