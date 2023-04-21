The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at State Farm Arena on Friday, April 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch Celtics vs. Hawks with Fubo!

The Celtics will look for another victory over the Hawks following a 119-106 win on Tuesday. In the Celtics' victory, Jayson Tatum recorded 29 points (and added 10 rebounds and six assists), while Dejounte Murray scored 29 in the losing effort for the Hawks.

Rep your team with officially licensed Hawks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks put up an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

The Hawks have played better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 118.5 points per contest, 0.1 more than their season average of 118.4.

Atlanta connects on 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents.

The Hawks rank fifth in the NBA with 115.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 28th defensively with 116.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -5 228

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.