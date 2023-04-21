The Boston Celtics are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics have a 2-0 series lead.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS

ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 118 - Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5.5)

Hawks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Celtics have covered more often than the Hawks this season, tallying an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 35-45-2 record of the Hawks.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-3 against the spread compared to the 21-25-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 5.5-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have exceeded the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have posted (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th on defense (118.1 points conceded).

At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the league.

In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 24.1% of Atlanta's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 75.9% have been 2-pointers.

