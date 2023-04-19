After batting .415 with three doubles, a home run, five walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 4:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .448, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .553.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.

Acuna has picked up a hit in 13 of 18 games this year, with multiple hits 10 times.

He has homered in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has an RBI in six of 18 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 12 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (63.6%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (27.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

