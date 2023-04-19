The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI last time in action, take on Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta with 21 hits, batting .296 this season with 12 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 28th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits seven times (38.9%).

He has hit a home run in 27.8% of his games in 2023 (five of 18), and 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (61.1%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (33.3%).

He has scored in 61.1% of his games this season (11 of 18), with two or more runs four times (22.2%).

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 11 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (45.5%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (72.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (36.4%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (63.6%)

