Bucks vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks are 8-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0.
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (220.5)
- The Bucks (42-35-5 ATS) have covered the spread 51.2% of the time, 14.6% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- When the spread is set as 8 or more this season, Milwaukee (10-14) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (41.7%) than Miami (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).
- When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as Milwaukee and its opponents (50%).
- The Bucks have an .818 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (54-12) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Bucks Performance Insights
- With 116.9 points per game on offense, Milwaukee is eighth in the NBA. At the other end, it allows 113.3 points per contest, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Bucks are putting up 25.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 12th in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Bucks are top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fourth-best in the league with 14.8 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank 10th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.
- When it comes to shot breakdown, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers (accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets) and 44.6% threes (34.7%).
Heat Performance Insights
- Miami is the worst squad in the NBA in points scored (109.5 per game) but second-best in points allowed (109.8).
- The Heat are 25th in the league in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Heat are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and fourth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.4%).
- Miami attempts 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.5% are 3-pointers.
