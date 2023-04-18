After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Blake Snell) at 9:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has seven doubles, three home runs and 12 walks while hitting .255.
  • Among qualifying batters, he ranks 92nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 26th and he is 17th in slugging.
  • In 42.9% of his 14 games this season, Murphy has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • In 21.4% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In six games this season (42.9%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In five games this season (35.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (42.9%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (28.6%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 18 total home runs at a clip of one per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Snell (0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the lefty went five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In three games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 7.62, with 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .327 against him.
