Onyeka Okongwu will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM on Tuesday against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Okongwu, in his most recent game (April 15 loss against the Celtics) produced three points.

In this article we will break down Okongwu's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.9 11.2 Rebounds 5.5 7.2 6.7 Assists -- 1.0 0.9 PRA -- 18.1 18.8 PR -- 17.1 17.9



Onyeka Okongwu Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 6.6% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 6.2 per contest.

Okongwu's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are fourth in the NBA, giving up 111.4 points per game.

The Celtics are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

The Celtics give up 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 19 3 5 0 0 0 0 4/9/2023 26 10 9 2 1 0 1 3/11/2023 23 11 8 2 0 1 0 11/16/2022 20 2 9 3 0 0 1

