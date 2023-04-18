Dejounte Murray is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18

Tuesday, April 18 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks were defeated by the Celtics on Saturday, 112-99. Murray scored 24 in a losing effort, while Jaylen Brown led the winning team with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 24 8 6 3 0 0 Trae Young 16 3 8 2 0 1 Clint Capela 12 8 0 1 0 0

Hawks Players to Watch

Young is averaging team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is contributing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Hawks get 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Murray.

Clint Capela is putting up a team-best 11 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

The Hawks receive 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.

The Hawks receive 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Dejounte Murray 18.7 3.9 5.6 1.4 0.1 0.7 Trae Young 16 1.7 8.7 0.9 0 0.8 Clint Capela 11.3 9.4 0.7 0.7 1 0 Saddiq Bey 12.5 5.3 2.1 1.2 0 1.6 Onyeka Okongwu 11.2 6.7 0.9 0.6 1.5 0.2

