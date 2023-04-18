Hawks vs. Celtics: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks are 10.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead. The point total is 229.5 for the matchup.
Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-10.5
|229.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 229.5 points in 55 of 82 outings.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 7.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta is 36-46-0 ATS this season.
- The Hawks have been victorious in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Atlanta has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Atlanta has a 19% chance of walking away with the win.
Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|42
|51.2%
|117.9
|236.3
|111.4
|229.5
|227.8
|Hawks
|55
|67.1%
|118.4
|236.3
|118.1
|229.5
|233.4
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Atlanta is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Six of the Hawks' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Atlanta has the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0) this season.
- The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.
Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|45-37
|8-11
|43-39
|Hawks
|36-46
|0-2
|47-35
Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights
|Celtics
|Hawks
|117.9
|118.4
|4
|3
|31-11
|33-29
|39-3
|39-23
|111.4
|118.1
|4
|25
|41-22
|25-12
|49-14
|27-10
