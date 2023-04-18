The New Jersey Devils take their home ice at Prudential Center to square off with the New York Rangers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Tuesday, April 18, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/30/2023 Devils Rangers 2-1 NJ
1/7/2023 Devils Rangers 4-3 (F/OT) NJ
12/12/2022 Rangers Devils 4-3 (F/OT) NYR
11/28/2022 Rangers Devils 5-3 NJ

Devils Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in league play, allowing 222 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.
  • The Devils score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (289 total, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Devils have earned 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a four goals-per-game average (40 total) over that stretch.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Hughes 78 43 56 99 85 60 35.4%
Nico Hischier 81 31 49 80 41 64 53.9%
Dougie Hamilton 82 22 53 75 74 21 -
Jesper Bratt 82 32 41 73 44 41 -
Timo Meier 78 40 26 66 65 58 34.5%

Rangers Stats & Trends

  • The Rangers have one of the best defenses in the league, allowing 216 total goals (2.6 per game), fourth in the NHL.
  • The Rangers' 273 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 12th in the NHL.
  • In the last 10 contests, the Rangers have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Rangers have allowed 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that span.

Rangers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Artemi Panarin 82 29 63 92 102 36 31.6%
Mika Zibanejad 82 39 52 91 67 58 49.5%
Adam Fox 82 12 59 71 74 88 -
Vincent Trocheck 82 22 40 62 64 55 56.1%
Patrick Kane 73 21 37 58 61 31 50%

