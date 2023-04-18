Dejounte Murray and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks take the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 112-99 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Murray put up 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three steals.

In this article we will break down Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 20.5 20.9 Rebounds 5.5 5.3 4.5 Assists 4.5 6.1 6.4 PRA 29.5 31.9 31.8 PR -- 25.8 25.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 0.7



Dejounte Murray Insights vs. the Celtics

Murray is responsible for attempting 17.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.8 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 15.1% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 44 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Celtics have given up 23.1 per contest, second in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 36 24 8 6 0 0 3 3/11/2023 39 14 4 4 0 0 3 11/16/2022 34 19 3 5 1 0 1

