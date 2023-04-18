Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks match up versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 7:00 PM ET.

Capela, in his most recent game (April 15 loss against the Celtics) produced 12 points and eight rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Capela, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.0 12.4 Rebounds 10.5 11.0 10.2 Assists -- 0.9 1.0 PRA 21.5 23.9 23.6 PR -- 23 22.6



Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

Capela's opponents, the Celtics, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Hawks average 102.9 per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams.

Allowing 111.4 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 44.0 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the league.

The Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, conceding 23.1 assists per game.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 27 12 8 0 0 0 1 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

