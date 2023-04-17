Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Royals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has an OPS of 1.022, fueled by an OBP of .455 to go with a slugging percentage of .567. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks seventh in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging.
- Acuna has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this year (75.0%), including nine multi-hit games (56.3%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (18.8%), leaving the park in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.5% of his games this season, Acuna has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (18.8%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), with two or more runs five times (31.3%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|9
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (88.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 17 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 12th in the league).
- The Padres will send Weathers (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the New York Mets, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
