On Saturday, Ozzie Albies (.175 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and three RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Kris Bubic. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

  • Albies is batting .214 with two home runs and two walks.
  • Albies has picked up a hit in 11 games this year (78.6%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In four games this year (28.6%), Albies has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four games this season (28.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 7
5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (85.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (42.9%)

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The Royals pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Royals have a 4.71 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs surrendered (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Bubic (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
