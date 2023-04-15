Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Royals - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Kevin Pillar and the Atlanta Braves take on the Kansas City Royals (who will start Kris Bubic) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Kris Bubic
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate (2022)
- Pillar hit .083 with a double and a walk.
- Pillar got a hit in one of four games last season.
- He did not homer last year in the four games he logged a plate appearance in.
- Pillar didn't have an RBI in four games played last year.
- He scored a run in one of his four games last season.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|1
|.111
|AVG
|.000
|.200
|OBP
|.000
|.222
|SLG
|.000
|1
|XBH
|0
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|0
|3/1
|K/BB
|1/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|1
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Royals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Royals pitching staff was 25th in MLB last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- The Royals will look to Bubic (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while allowing two hits.
