The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under of 216.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 216.5 points 44 times.

The average point total in Cleveland's outings this year is 219.1, 2.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers' ATS record is 44-38-0 this season.

Cleveland has been the favorite in 64 games this season and won 47 (73.4%) of those contests.

This season, Cleveland has won 27 of its 30 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The Cavaliers have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 216.5 points in 61 of 82 games this season.

New York's average game total this season has been 229.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

New York has a record of 2-6 when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by bookmakers this season.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Cavaliers have hit the over in four of their past 10 games.

Against the spread, Cleveland has fared better at home, covering 25 times in 41 home games, and 19 times in 41 road games.

The Cavaliers record 112.3 points per game, just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allow.

Cleveland has a 28-17 record against the spread and a 33-12 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has gone 5-5 over its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 games, the Knicks have gone over the total seven times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow.

New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

