The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (hitting .200 in his past 10 games, with two home runs, a walk and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Reds.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has two home runs and two walks while batting .231.

Albies will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer over the course of his last outings.

Albies has had a base hit in 11 of 13 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Albies has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in four of 13 games so far this season.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Royals Pitching Rankings