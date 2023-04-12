On Wednesday, Sam Hilliard (coming off going 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Reds.

Sam Hilliard Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Sam Hilliard At The Plate

  • Hilliard is batting .368 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In five of seven games this year (71.4%), Hilliard has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his seven games this season.
  • Hilliard has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored in three games this year (42.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Sam Hilliard Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.86 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow nine home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Greene (0-0) makes the start for the Reds, his third of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while giving up hits.
