After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .341.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 44th in the league in slugging.
  • Arcia has picked up a hit in 72.7% of his 11 games this season, with multiple hits in 36.4% of them.
  • He has homered in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Arcia has driven in a run in four games this year (36.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in seven games this year (63.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 10.4 K/9, the third-best in MLB.
  • The Reds have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Cessa (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
