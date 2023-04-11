How to Watch the NBA on Tuesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In one of the two compelling matchups on the NBA Play-In Tournament schedule today, the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Los Angeles Lakers take the court at Crypto.com Arena.
Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!
Today's NBA Games
The Miami Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks travel to face the Heat on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 44-38
- ATL Record: 41-41
- MIA Stats: 109.5 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.8 Opp. PPG (second)
- ATL Stats: 118.4 PPG (third in NBA), 118.1 Opp. PPG (25th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (20.4 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 3.2 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.2 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -5
- MIA Odds to Win: -208
- ATL Odds to Win: +173
- Total: 228 points
The Los Angeles Lakers face the Minnesota Timberwolves
The Timberwolves hit the road the Lakers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: TNT
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAL Record: 43-39
- MIN Record: 42-40
- LAL Stats: 117.2 PPG (sixth in NBA), 116.6 Opp. PPG (20th)
- MIN Stats: 115.8 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.8 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (25.9 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (24.6 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 4.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAL -8.5
- LAL Odds to Win: -376
- MIN Odds to Win: +297
- Total: 233 points
See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.