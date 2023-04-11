Lightning vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tampa Bay Lightning (45-29-6) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs (48-21-11) at home on Tuesday, April 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, TVAS, and TSN4
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-120)
|Maple Leafs (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning have won 63.9% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (39-22).
- Tampa Bay has gone 39-20 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (66.1% win percentage).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Lightning have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
Lightning vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|272 (8th)
|Goals
|271 (9th)
|248 (15th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (6th)
|70 (3rd)
|Power Play Goals
|61 (8th)
|51 (16th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (10th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Lightning with DraftKings.
Lightning Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Tampa Bay went over three times.
- In the past 10 games, the Lightning have scored 1.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Lightning offense's 272 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked eighth in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Lightning have allowed 248 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 15th in league action.
- They're ranked 11th in the league with a +24 goal differential .
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.