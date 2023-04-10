Monday's game between the Atlanta Braves (6-3) and the Cincinnati Reds (4-4) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 4-2 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Braves squad coming out on top. Game time is at 7:20 PM ET on April 10.

The Atlanta Braves will give the ball to Bryce Elder (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Graham Ashcraft (1-0, 1.29 ERA).

Braves vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 4, Reds 2.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won four of those games.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -190 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Braves have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 44 (4.9 per game).

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.15).

Braves Schedule