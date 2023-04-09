Travis d'Arnaud Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Travis d'Arnaud and the Atlanta Braves take on the San Diego Padres (who will start Seth Lugo) at 7:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Padres.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .333 with three doubles.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 108th in on base percentage, and 100th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- This year, d'Arnaud has recorded at least one hit in six of eight games (75.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|6
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks eighth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 4.49 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
