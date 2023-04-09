Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr., who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Seth Lugo and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Seth Lugo
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna has two doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .282.
- In 66.7% of his nine games this season, Acuna has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in two of nine games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
- Acuna has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (77.8%), including three multi-run games (33.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|6
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Padres have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lugo (1-0) starts for the Padres, his second this season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.